Transcript for Ohio's first medical marijuana dispensaries

I'm Kevin Barry from the force San dusty in sandusky Ohio where the first day that medical marijuana was available for patients started long before the sun rose a few medical marijuana patients lined up hours before one of the State's five certified dispensaries opened their doors. For patients like Samantha man's waiting in the cold is worth it because she's trying to treat chronic knee pain traditional pain beds have all the meter depressed. And the pain has strained her relationship with her son. He's like c'mon you're always in pain I don't understand. How to talk to you so finally this is the miracle I was hoping for and he knows it too. The state oversight program has been plagued with delays pushing the first day of the sales back more than four months in Ohio. In sandusky on Kevin Barry and you're watching ABC news lot.

