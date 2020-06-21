Oklahoma state legislator reacts to Trump rally

More
Oklahoma state Rep. Ajay Pittman discusses Trump holding a rally in Tulsa given the city's history of being the site of the Tulsa race massacre and Dr. Simone Wilds discusses health concerns.
3:00 | 06/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oklahoma state legislator reacts to Trump rally

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Oklahoma state Rep. Ajay Pittman discusses Trump holding a rally in Tulsa given the city's history of being the site of the Tulsa race massacre and Dr. Simone Wilds discusses health concerns.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71368528","title":"Oklahoma state legislator reacts to Trump rally","url":"/US/video/oklahoma-state-legislator-reacts-trump-rally-71368528"}