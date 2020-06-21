Transcript for Oklahoma state representative believes Biden will put 'people before politics'

Wanna go to AJ Pittman who is in Oklahoma State representative. Out of Tulsa. And has endorsed Joseph Biden and representative Pittman I just want to ask about president comes visit to Tulsa. What that means and and you know one of the exhibit that the president says is he's out on the road and Joseph Biden's in the basement when it negative. That we need a leader that will let people before politics and not as one act or hiding who I think they. And making sure the country they they ain't giving a drastic contract that the word that the president and right now EB has rallied. We. Are the messages stay. Over in every com and their. More. Is that we know and we can see from the state to help from her apartment and out. Burger and that it is not they. And back. It's different and previously that ate at our bureau are getting and their. Leader that detonates Schuller. That they are prepping the issuer every line keeping everyone's sake not currently are due. And in these pictures you don't see many people wearing masks there and we should say representative Pittman that. That there are many many empty seats and there are that president and his. Campaign staff said there wouldn't be an empty seat by some estimates about two thirds full or go to that to the fact that it's in Tulsa. Represented hit me yet and that the significance of that. In particular at this moment in the country after the killing of George Floyd in the uprisings. And tosses special place in American history is as I said earlier placed I didn't even know about until I was at a grown man. The race massacre there in 1921. All these forces coming together tonight. But what do you make of that. It is it is artful and it is April the great great granddaughter. Every. Who is eight also raised massacre survivor he says he got to get out any and makes Seward are they were able to at least eight. That it acts. This rally is on the ground of old that its ill slaughtered. With a blood at equal that would yield rate. That we are still hiding bear they are. That they're still mourning loved ones who have not immediately to Iraq Lee. It's disrespectful and it makes it look like. I'm act and they are you in team history and it's great Matt Kirk. The press and that art history does not get your written register. Didn't hear arc Alter added. It appeared that are invited who had obeyed by the important that T. School is. Actively trying to you nice people and say that culture in history around holiday. It eight Seward that we. Arts a leader. Everett has more workers than we eat wit. Out or. Yeah. What they're people of color and people that don't look like white mayor and and a beard is earlier than eighty. Wii or aids that we eat a move nick. It does meet its means bigger if we do. He and it token. To be perpetual. It will do you like is urging here generations. Thank you represented now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.