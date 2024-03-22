Opal Lee reflects on racist mob burning her home in 1939

Opal Lee, known as “the grandmother of Juneteenth,” reflects in an interview with ABC News the day a racist white mob burned her family’s home in Fort Worth, Texas, nearly 85 years ago.

March 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live