Transcript for Opening statements in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein

More than two years after the first accusation surfaced against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein his long awaited trial now under way in New York City. And it exiled. Let me say that for. What's he is charged with five felony sex crimes including rape and faces life in prison if convicted. In today's opening statements the prosecution offering a scathing description of the accusations against the producer saint Weinstein quote was not just to tighten in Hollywood but are rapists and the evidence rumble the witness stand and evidence would show that that man with a sexual predator. What seems defense attorney stating that's not true calling the assistant DA statement quote a preview to a movie you're not going to see. Once seen deter each of the jury what the defense is called loving emails between Weinstein and some of his accusers which were sent after the alleged assault took place the attorney saying it is not going to beat this predator prayed dynamic that the state so badly want you to believe once you have pleaded not guilty and has repeatedly insisted any sexual encounters were consensual but the charges in this New York trawler senator around the allegations from Q women. What that eighty have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against him. I do indeed that it women were also harmed by Harvey Weinstein to say. We aren't going anywhere. Six women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault are expected to testify over the course of this trial and remember as this is happening RB Weinsteins also faces charges of rape and sexual assault. From separate incidents. In Los Angeles cover all ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.