-
Now Playing: Landmark trial begins for Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: Jurors selected for Harvey Weinstein's New York trial
-
Now Playing: Watch this baby's hilarious reaction to 1st taste of ice cream
-
Now Playing: Opening statements in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: Investigators make surprising discovery at Edward Shin’s former company
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly kills pro-Trump boss after argument
-
Now Playing: Cold-stunned iguanas fall from South Florida trees
-
Now Playing: Baby rescued after falling down home heating vent
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: Bench-clearing brawl mars NCAA basketball game
-
Now Playing: Derek Jeter, Larry Walker inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders fires back at Hillary Clinton over new criticism
-
Now Playing: 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in US
-
Now Playing: What to expect from Trump’s historic impeachment trial in the Senate
-
Now Playing: Man who murdered business partner won’t reveal body’s location
-
Now Playing: Teacher celebrates becoming US citizen with her 4th-grade students
-
Now Playing: Single mom who scrubs floors on overnight shift adopts two siblings
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Tim Tebow ties the knot with former Miss Universe
-
Now Playing: CDC reports 1st case of Coronavirus in US