Transcript for Opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin

Mason gentlemen of the jury the morning. My name is Jerry Blackwell and I apologize for talking you through this Plexiglas but it's probably released over gifts of the pandemic has given us. You want to learn in this case. A lot. About what it means that the public servant. And to have garner the word this page. This small ranch figures Ruth. Allard responsibility. And a large accountability. For the public. What is a stand for. It represents the very macho of the Minneapolis police department. To protect what courage. To serve what compassion. But it also represents that essence. Of the Minneapolis police department approach to the use of force. Against a citizen. When appropriate. The sanctity of sanctity of life and the protection of the public. So Buteau cornerstones. Of the Minneapolis police department's. Use of force. Compassion sanctity of life. Cornerstones of that little red is one right over the officer's car. But you're also going to learn that they all persons take an oath. When they become police office. May take an oath that I will enforce the law Curtis Lee and appropriately and as you will learn. As a class to this case. Never employing unnecessary force or violence. Not only that. I recognize the badge of my office as a symbol of public faith. And I accept it as a public trust. To be held. So long as I am true to the ethics of police service. Symbol of public faith. Efforts to police service. Sanctity of life all of this matters tremendously to this case. Because you will learn that on May 25 of twenty twin. Mr. Beers shop. Be treated as rich. When you used excessive and unreasonable force. Upon the body. I missed a George forward. That he put his meetings upon his neck. And it's back. Branding and crushing him. Until the very breath no illusion gentleman until the very life. We're squeezed out of you'll learn that he was well aware that mr. Floyd was unarmed. Clinton is avoided had not threatened anyone. That mr. Floyd was in handcuffs. He was completely in control of the police. He was that that's what's. You'll learn what happened and that nine minutes and 29 seconds the most important numbers you were here in this trial 929. What happened in those nine minutes and 29 seconds. When mr. Bayer Exxon. Was applying this excessive force to finding a mr. George flow. We have two objectives in this trolleys and jump. The first objective is to give mr. shot when it fair trial. Mr. shop and has the presumption of innocence he is presumed to be innocent. Until proven guilty. We plan to prove to you beyond a reasonable doubt that mr. shop and was anything other than innocent. -- may 25 of 20/20. In a second objective ways and Jonas to bring you that which I'm trying to preview this morning. We are bringing in this case is prosecution has against mr. Sharman. Ford excessive force the flash content body. Of mr. George 44. Engaging in behavior that was imminently dangerous. In the fortunate he applied. Without regard for its impact on the life of mr. George forty. So let's create about focusing then on what we learn about this nine minutes and 29 seconds. And you'll be able to hear disappoint saying please I can't breathe please man please and his not minutes and 29 seconds. You'll see that dismissed employees check up there on the ground his fertilizing 27 times you will hear. In the form it is 45 seconds. I can't breathe please I can't breathe. You'll see that mr. shop and revealing of mrs. Ford's neck and back he has won the on this net. And movie on his back is intimately off anonymous fact is you'll be able to see for yourself into the video footage. You'll. Here's the voice he's crap about you here missed some point cry out for his mother when he's been squeezed there's very close to us what you learn. You hear him say tell my kids Palo. You hear him say. About history or dying he says I'll probably back this way I'm through I'm through they're gonna kill me they're gonna kill me man. You hear him crying out and you'll hear him cry out in pain. My stomach hurts my neck hurts. Everything hurts. I viewed it for yourself please I can't breathe please you're in the unmanned net. You'll hear it and you'll see at the same time he's trying to mr. shopper memorable than he remains on his neck. Sunglasses remain undisturbed on his kid and it's as goes off. You will hear his final words what he says I can't breathe. Before their time to hear his. Police did have you. You would hear his words further apart. You'll see that as respiration. Gets shallower and shallower. And finally stops when he speaks this last words. And Wes. We have his final words you'll see that we're roughly 53 seconds. He is completely silent. And virtually motionless what does sporadic movement. You learn those spreading movements matter greatly in this case because what they reflect. Mr. Floyd was no longer breathing when he's making these movements he will learn about something in this case call and I'm not sick seizure. It is the body's automatic reflex. Win. Breathing has stopped due to oxygen deprivation will be able to point out to you when you see. The involuntary movements from mr. Floyd that are part of a much succeeds or not only that. You want to learn about something that's caught and you know breathing. When the heart is stopped. When blood is no longer coursing through the veins. You will hear divided desk as an involuntary reflex. Will point out to you. Oh win this deployed. Is having adult breathing again as a reflex and voluntary fire reflects two oxygen. Deprivation. So we learned here that disappointed some point it's completely passed up. Missed a shot and continues on as he hit me on the net and human back you'll see he does not let up that he does not get up. Four relating I was you can see three minutes and 51 seconds during this period attack. You'll learn that mr. shop and is told. That they can't even find a pulse. I was deployed. You learned was told that twice they can't even Bob hope's. You'll be able to see for yourself what he does and response. You'll see it does not let up and it does not get even when. Mr. Floyd does not even have a policy continues on it continues on ladies and gentlemen. Even after the ambulance arrives on the scene. The ambulances there and you be able to see for yourself what mr. shop does good morning ambulances there. You can compare you'll be able to appear highly looks in this photograph to copy what during the first four minutes and 45 seconds. Same position. Doesn't let up and you'll see doesn't get up. The paramedic from ambulance comes over. You be able to see this in the video. He's exclusive wait for a pulse. He has the second for a pulse you'll see witnesses shot and continue to remain on his body at the same time. Didn't get up even when the paramedic comes to check for pulse of gunfire. Was shot and doesn't get. You'll see that the paramedics have taken the purity. An ambulance have ruled that over next to the body and his employees and you live to see mr. Sharman still. Does not let up doesn't get up. And you'll see it wasn't until such advance. They start they want to move the lifeless body of George forward onto the Gurney only then does mr. Shah. Let up and get out and you'll see him drag. Mr. Floyd's body. And unceremoniously. Casket onto the current. And that was four total four minutes and 44 seconds you can see here. There for the first four minutes and 45 seconds you learned in this deployed must call an outcry forced. And please don't not just mr. Floyd. You wanna hear and see that there were any number bystanders saluting. Who are also calling out to let up and get us such citizens won't be able to grieve and to maintain and to sustain his life. But in order remaining four minutes and 44 seconds mr. Floyd was either unconscious. Breakfast. Or polls. And the compression the squeezing the grinding went on just the same. We're total of nine minutes and 29 seconds. You want to learn in this case. What a lot about the Minneapolis police department's use of force policy. What you're going to see and learn a lot about. His what is the standard for applying force against individuals the use of force policy. You learn at Minneapolis police department employees show only use the amount of force that is objectively reasonable and went up the facts and circumstances. The force used shall be consistent. With current Minneapolis police department treating. What you learn ladies and gentlemen is that the use of force. Must be evaluated from one moment. To the next moment a moment to moment what may be reasonable in the first minute. May not be resume on the second minute. The fourth minute. Order tonight minute and 29 seconds. That it has the evaluated from moment to moment you'll also learn. That's. The Minneapolis police. Are precluded not allowed to use any more force that is necessary. To bring a person. Under their control. They can't use any more restrained than is necessary you're going to. Meet. And expert whose name is Joseph released eager. He's Los Angeles police department sergeant and the use of force expert. He's going to tell you that affords that mr. shop and was using was lethal force. It was forced that was capable of killing a human. Or putting his or her life in danger. The evidence is going to show you that there was no cause in the first place. To use lethal force against the man who was defense was who was handcuffed. Who was not resisting. That was not calls it used to force in the first place you're gonna hear. From Minneapolis police Sargent David leader who's going to come and talk with the he is when he was officer on the scene so he arrived at the scene after this took place. Is going to tell you. That the force against mr. Floyd should have and as soon as they put him on the ground. In the first place. Meaning mathematically that should not have been. Even a one less less than that 29. And that went on for way too long. He will tell you terms of the restraint on the ground and the manner that strength for mr. Ford. You're also going to learn about another very important. Policy in the Minneapolis police department that's a poor principal. A police. You hear this race. Lisa who lived by and terms of how is it related to the pop. Senior custody. Is in your care. Bitter custody his tenure here. Meaning that if you as an officer have an individual is subject that's in your custody. It is your duty to care for that person. Annual learning caring ladies and gentlemen happy. It's over. This up and you're supposed to do to provide care for the first. You're going to you're telling them of police officers. Who talk about that this duty to provide tier officer who called MacKenzie. Who's the Minneapolis police department medical support coordinator. You hear from sergeant here Jane. Impede the crisis intervention coordinator. In your custody isn't you're here you want to learn that when this pointless I'm taxes. That when he was breathless. When he did not have a polls. That there was any duty. To have. Administered here. To let up and get a you'll learn. You listen to Minneapolis police commander JD Blackwell. No relation to violence. But you will hear from Katie Blackwell this is going to tell you about the training that mr. shot and received. You going to hear that he was a veteran on the Minneapolis police department. For nineteen years have been trained in CPR multiple times and can you be able to see for yourself that. When this employers and distress. Mr. shop and with the help and didn't help and but you're also going to see that he stopped anybody else. Will be helped. You'll learn that amongst the bystanders. Was a first responder. A member of the Minneapolis. Fire department. Who was trained in administering first aid and emergency care if she's gonna come and property and Amos Genevieve hands. She wanted to check his pulse she wanted to check them as the boy's well being she wanted him to let up and get out. She did her best to intervene to be able to. To intercede on George forged ahead and you may we'll see for yourself. When she approached. Mr. shop and on top of Jewish lawyer revoke this means reached for his mace and his belt and pointed at her direction. So she can. So she'll come and talk with you about that experience. Now you want to learn that an aftermath of this. That mr. Chavez last day of employment. With the Minneapolis police department. Was on May 26 according twenty. The Minneapolis chief of police chief periodontal. Is going to come here to talk with the he was the police chief at the time he's the chief today. He is going to tell you that mr. Sharon's kinda. Was not. Consistent would Minneapolis police department training. What's not. This is that we Minneapolis police department policy. Was not reflective of the Minneapolis police department. He will not mince any words he's very clear he'd be very decisive that this was excessive force. So ultimately it is in his element what was this all about. In the first place. We do learned that it was about. I counterfeit twenty dollar bill used at a convenience store. That's all. Do not hear any evidence that mr. Floyd knew that it was faith or did on purpose. You learn. From where this is we will call. That the police officers could have written him a ticket and let the courts what about. You'll learn that even if he did it on purpose it was a minor offense. I missed me. So in terms of the charges that we are bringing we're going to prove you. That mr. shop misconduct was a substantial cost service employees death. He tries to Hamlet. Murder in the second degree. Murder and third degree. And manslaughter. For using excessive force against George Floyd you'll learn that the use of excessive unreasonable force against the citizen is an assault. And this case we will show you that this was an assault that contributed to taking his life and assault. We're going to show you that putting means somebody's that most important Clinton and be on his back. When that minutes and 29 seconds. Was an imminently dangerous. Activity. He did it look. Not regard to what impact it had on mr. Ford's life. We're going to show you that also. Putting him on the ground recall that the prone position on responding faced down. Putting him in the prone position handcuffed like this in the first place was on call. There was an excessive use of force levels from nine that is and 29 seconds. Now how are we going to prove these charges. We're gonna prove it weighs in gentlemen's first and foremost but witness testimony. We're gonna bring in some of those bystanders that I referred to normal folks. That tell you what this all they'll tell you why they stopped they'll tell you why they were concerned they'll tell you from met with this year. We'll bring them in here. You going to hear from any number of police officers. Responsible for training. Responsible for what the officers lurk around first aid come into the care of us. We'll bring in a number of police officers including the chief of police. But we're also gonna bring in various professionals and experts and medical experts. Experts in police conduct. You going to be any number. You have here a forensic pathologist. Doctor Thomas and who got studies the tissues of the deceased as as a forensic pathologist to determine the cause and manner of death. You gonna hear from a pollen allergies doctor told is a lung specialist. Cardiologist. Heart specialist. Critical care positions. Emergency medicine physicians internal mess. And also from from toxicology. We're all so what agreed in the court doctor Andrew baker. Who's ahead of the kind of medical examiner who tell you about what he found so we'll also bring him. What will also bring in experts who will prove that the use of force here was not reasonable. I mentioned earlier Jolie steal your chief of staff for the inspector general LA police department. This just our. Time you'll hear from both of them. Now spent a few minutes talking to you about what this case is about. There are any number of things that this case is not about. Maybe an infant number of things the case is about. For one of those things that this case is not about all police. All police. You learn from G very Redondo when he comes. That police officers are typical jobs. They have to make split second decisions that sometimes have to make split second life and death decisions. In this trial you going to be any number of the men and women from the Minneapolis police department. Who do a fantastic job they're committed. Caters seriously preserving the sanctity of life. I mentioned already commander Katie Blackwell Sargent Jerry Yang. All personal call MacKenzie to name a few. This case is about mr. Derrick shop. Cannot about any of those little women and is not call police and all. In this case is not about split second decision made. And nine minutes and 29 seconds there are 479. Seconds not a split second month. That's what this case about. You're going to hear from one of the bystanders. Charles McMillan. And Charles McMillan is going to talk to you about. The excessive force that he saw mr. shop and displaying. On May twenty. And he will tell you. What he experienced in the way of that mr. shop and looked at him and the other bystanders. Who were calling off the list of Ford's life. He will tell you. We saw in terms of mr. shop and never let an on the spot. You'll be able to observe. Mr. Chavez body language for yourself in the video determined what that language assistant U. So I'm going to show you in a moment. One of the videos that you're going to see in this trial just as kind of TO preview. What would be the essence of what we will be focused on in the trial. I need to tell you had to ahead of time. That the video is graphic that it can be difficult who lives in December the nature. What we're dealing with in this trial is its own. You want to see any number of videos from the police officers who had body worn cameras on. But you're also going to see videos from. Bystanders. Normal folks to buy stamps. You want to see these bystanders. Of their career couple who sea of humanity these buy stamps. You'll see here a little girl. Who's wearing green shirt on the right. With through words love on the creature. I won't say her name now because she's a minor but she is gonna come and talk would view about what she saw. Not next to her in the blue pants is or cuts. With a time was also life so I want to hear her name which he's also got a comment had talked to. Cousin was thing in the younger 12 cub foods. To be able to pick up candy and snacks when they came upon. What was happening. With mr. shot in the support on the ground. Next to. The the young woman in the blue pants. Is Genevieve Hanson the first responder who tried to intervene. To check this policy the check on the support she is gonna come and testified you. Next to hers again man named Donald Williams trained with the security background. Is also trying to mixed martial arts. Who was very excited alarmed about what you saw. In exchange between mr. shop on top of George Floyd he's gonna come and testified he saw him over these bystanders I was also. Will be coming in not to talk with. And so they come from the broad spectrum of humanity. Different races. Different genders you have older people younger people. But you'll see that what they're all heading com. If they were one about their business. Is that this all something that was shocking to them that was disturbing to them enemy from stop and take note. Stop and take notes. They tracked the first you will learn when you meet them. To intercede on what was happening with their voices. They tried to interject. To extort to please stop to try to get and do what we call good trouble just what the voices. Because something there was concern to them. And when that didn't work you can see any member who poured out their cameras. To document what was happening. Such that it would be memorialized. Such that it would not be misrepresented. Such that it could not be forgotten. What we'll see this morning will be. Footage taken from one of these bystanders and just a moment. And you'll learn. We suspect these bystanders. That none of them knew who George whitlock. Made it know his history they didn't know anything about Hawley who was they came upon an individual. That they saw was in some serious serious distress from the news of mr. shop and an alarm them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.