Opioid trial reaches settlement

More
Four out of the five companies involved in the federal opioid trial in Ohio have reached a $260 million settlement.
2:13 | 10/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Opioid trial reaches settlement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:13","description":"Four out of the five companies involved in the federal opioid trial in Ohio have reached a $260 million settlement.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66421554","title":"Opioid trial reaches settlement","url":"/US/video/opioid-trial-reaches-settlement-66421554"}