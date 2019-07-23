Transcript for Oregon legislature passes bill allowing students to take 'mental health days'

You wanna give a big shout out to some young mental health activists in or again. The State's suicide rate is exceptionally high higher than the national average so these four students here took it upon themselves to do something about it in proposed a state law also adds a the next school year schools an organ will excuse students for mental health reasons this in addition to their regular sick days so if a student is feeling down or depressed they can stay home this was signed an action last month by the governor. And it's the first law of its kind. The country in this country in general has an epidemic and anxiety and depression so. This law is brilliant and you know they say the children are the future and this is obviously an example of that.

