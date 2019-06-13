Transcript for Oregon mother and daughter disappear over cancer treatment dispute

Or turned out to the search for mother her daughter on the run this morning police in Oregon say the two took off together after the mother refused to get the cancer treatment that doctors say her daughter needs and this story is reigniting the debate over parental rights. This morning to searching is intensifying for a thirteen year old organ girl who's fighting cancer Alley has some medical needs. And we want to make sure that we get her the help she needs overnight police releasing a description now saying hi Lee Dixon and her mother Christina are traveling in an orange Jeep Wrangler according to investigators they've been on the run since Kylie missed a scheduled surgery for illness her mother claimed on ago funny page that traditional medicine. Has not been working to treat Kyle Reese cancerous tumor online post from family members say Christina has been relying on natural medicine including CBD oil to treat her daughter. I find that really shocking and like I mean I believe that. Every pairing should have a right to treat their child. You know what they see fit the team has ordered into state custody earlier this month bull when investigators went to their home Christina and Kylie were nowhere to be found. When they went to look for rally on June 7 at her residence it was apparent that they were not there are no longer. My name is trailing in this YouTube video shown by ABC station KTU. Kiley is seen discussing her treatment saying the chemo was killing her. And saying she wants help for her mother to trader at home I. Couldn't even now two from from you. So that he thinks she'd be it would've killed me. But my parents to know. Is six to see my mom trying so hard. Save my thanks again. Police say they believe Kylie and Christina are still in the Portland area hospital where she was being treatable not discuss the case because of privacy rules.

