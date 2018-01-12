Transcript for The original Air Force One overlooks mountains in Simi Valley, CA

Only McCain is ABC news senior reporter here to Ronald Reagan presidential library in Simi Valley, California. See behind here's your regional Air Force One year regional jet version Air Force One he came in operation hearing John F Kennedy's administration in the 1960s. He continued his Air Force One calmly through the Reagan presidency in the 1980s. Until it was replaced by the 747 that we on this day. This aircraft got a lot of eastern Iranian which is why it's here today. What's amazing about it is logistical effort just getting here into this building on the top kill. Overlooks the tiresome now a major with the. Specifically created. Just fortress aircraft I'm Lee Martinez ABC news and you're watching ABC news lives.

