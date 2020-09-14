Transcript for New Orleans braces for potentially major storm surge from Hurricane Sally

And a record number of storms are simultaneously churning in the Atlantic right now. Take a look at hurricane Paula the storm so big it's I engulf the entire island of Bermuda overnight. There it is right in the center now luckily Paulette is now moving away from land but that's not the case. For tropical storm Sally Sally is taking aim at the Gulf Coast right now and is expected to intensify and become a hurricane tonight. The governors of Mississippi and Louisiana have already declared states of emergency in Louisiana waters are already rising and storm surge is a major concern. All of Lopez's on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans with more and Alan valid it looks like the waves are already picking up there. Yeah that's right repair along Lake Pontchartrain we're already seeing it diesel waves crashing along that he law there aren't coming onto the sidewalk. We see next to some people gathering carrying taking pictures. The flight gate actually his clothing and a police officer come mine get up flood gate is closed. Youngest days preparing as you know Diane this city is is used to these kind of situations that he's also below sea levels of the concern really here is. Flooding and a Guinness storm surge. And as you said that seems to be the big concern right now the surge especially since the storm is on a similar path. To Katrina so how are residents they're preparing for that. Yes so what's interesting here Diana that he had three weeks ago we had hurricane Laura threatening New Orleans and New Orleans and what despaired in that let people at RD prepare their boarding up their business says he. And we saw that those businesses were still boarded up. Many of them and not taking those boards down because of that pandemic so they are prepared and officials say they're going to be treating this. Like eat either a storm that came in and mark golf course didn't paddy impact here and Dolores spare New Orleans. Unlike some of the other parts of the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Bites you know they sit this one of the little bit different Diana that there really worried about this. Flooding and storm surge and if this storm is moving to. So slowly they're concerned it's just going to see if above the New Orleans in just in dumped rain. Very very much hoping that this storm spares New Orleans Allen locus in New Orleans for us now you be keeping an island Forrest thanks Alan.

