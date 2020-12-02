Transcript for OSU faculty member rescues man from burning truck

It was a typical morning but turned out to be anything but it's. A car crashing into an electric box in the heart of Lois use Stillwater campus catching on fire in catching the attention of everyone nearby. Everybody count stood up and looked Kyle waters says once he saw what was out the window he knew he had only seconds to help. I just it's kind of acted in and did what I did it waters ran across the street and notice the driver was still inside tires in the truck just kept going and quite smoke became black smoke and then that that flames came out. He quickly grabbed a break and through electoral window fortunately it woke the unconscious driver up who passed out from low blood sugar. Waters is able to open the door and pull him out. The chaotic scene drew several bystanders including oh Collie digital editor Ryan numbers and ski he sold this black smoke in front view it with for the powerful thing to see. He says he is worried a truck would blow up. If you see a car get pulled right in that hires literally ripped to shreds and and inflames. And your step closer this you're like this thing get it exploded. Waters who works here as an executive an LSU's athletic department says. He's no hero but he never thought twice. I didn't have any any doubt doing from united and you know it was the right thing to do and I knew was so I want to Linehan. Fortunately the driver the driver of the other car hit in the accident were hurt. But the driver did ask waters after he hit the winning shot to know you here more than that more than a shot if it. You get a lot of things.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.