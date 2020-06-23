-
Now Playing: Hippo has a blast playing with a ball at zoo
-
Now Playing: Dolphin shares a moment with dogs on a boat
-
Now Playing: Protesters try to topple Andrew Jackson statue near White House
-
Now Playing: Massive dust plume hitting U.S.
-
Now Playing: Remembering Joel Schumacher
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus threatens US child care industry
-
Now Playing: Police and protesters clash over Jackson statue
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci set to testify before Congress today
-
Now Playing: Apple adds new features, picture in picture and car start
-
Now Playing: After Tulsa rally, Bolton interview, where does Trump go from here?
-
Now Playing: Trump's Tulsa rally to kick off re-election campaign fails to meet expectations
-
Now Playing: NASCAR’s show of support
-
Now Playing: Officers banned from guarding Chauvin?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 22, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Gun violence increasing amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Child care centers in crisis
-
Now Playing: Fired prosecutor fallout
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign defends Tulsa rally
-
Now Playing: 'Tiered approach' needed for states to reopen