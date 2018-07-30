Panda celebrates birthday with bamboo bread cupcakes

More
Giant panda Xiao Liwu celebrated his sixth birthday at the San Diego Zoo with plenty of presents and bamboo bread birthday cupcakes.
0:45 | 07/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Panda celebrates birthday with bamboo bread cupcakes
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56928857,"title":"Panda celebrates birthday with bamboo bread cupcakes","duration":"0:45","description":"Giant panda Xiao Liwu celebrated his sixth birthday at the San Diego Zoo with plenty of presents and bamboo bread birthday cupcakes.","url":"/US/video/panda-celebrates-birthday-bamboo-bread-cupcakes-56928857","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.