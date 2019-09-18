Transcript for New parent arrested in college admissions scandal

Another parent has been charged in connection with the college admissions scandal the woman from Canada is accused of paying 400000. Dollars. To get her son in to UCLA as a fake soccer recruit. Prosecutors say he was admitted to the school last fall and got a partial scholarship. The mother was arrested in Spain and authorities are working to action dyed her to the US so far more than fifty people have been charged in the scandal. Including actress felicity Hoffman. Who was sentenced to fourteen days in prison.

