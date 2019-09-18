New parent arrested in college admissions scandal

More
The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that a Chinese woman based in Canada named Xiaoning Sui has been arrested in Spain in the college admissions case.
0:28 | 09/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New parent arrested in college admissions scandal
Another parent has been charged in connection with the college admissions scandal the woman from Canada is accused of paying 400000. Dollars. To get her son in to UCLA as a fake soccer recruit. Prosecutors say he was admitted to the school last fall and got a partial scholarship. The mother was arrested in Spain and authorities are working to action dyed her to the US so far more than fifty people have been charged in the scandal. Including actress felicity Hoffman. Who was sentenced to fourteen days in prison.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that a Chinese woman based in Canada named Xiaoning Sui has been arrested in Spain in the college admissions case.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65687119","title":"New parent arrested in college admissions scandal","url":"/US/video/parent-arrested-college-admissions-scandal-65687119"}