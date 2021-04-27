Parents with children under 5 feel like it’s still 2020

ABC News’ Karen Travers reports on the families with children under 5 years old, who are aren’t yet eligible for a COVID vaccine. Many say they still feel left behind

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live