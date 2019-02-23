Parents outraged after fifth graders in South Carolina pick cotton

More
The Carroll School, where the students visited, is a historic schoolhouse used to help educate visitors about the impact of the Great Depression on African-Americans.
0:24 | 02/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents outraged after fifth graders in South Carolina pick cotton
You. And and honey yeah I had a nice line. Yeah. The Warren.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61259594,"title":"Parents outraged after fifth graders in South Carolina pick cotton","duration":"0:24","description":"The Carroll School, where the students visited, is a historic schoolhouse used to help educate visitors about the impact of the Great Depression on African-Americans.","url":"/US/video/parents-outraged-graders-south-carolina-pick-cotton-sing-61259594","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.