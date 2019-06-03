Transcript for Several passengers hurt after wind strikes cruise ship

The Norwegian cruise liner escape arrives in the Bahamas today after a scary cell that saw several passengers injured. The boat was rocked by winds estimated at 115 miles per hour. During his trip. From New York to port Canaveral Florida. The Rockies sent furniture flying across rooms and cost plenty of broken glass passengers said they thought the ship was tipping over. Their. Was literally like we were almost walking up and incredibly steep hill to try to get. To the center of the vote he acts. Really opened our ongoing regular exit without any news assault wave coming at us any closer look at you like we gotta get out. People running around screaming. Coming out people say they're just mean it was truly like a scene out of the type there's still scary. Scary images indeed at least eight passengers are treated at hospitals they've all been released Norwegian says the ship remain fully operational throughout the storm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.