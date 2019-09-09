Transcript for Patient who contracted EEE dies, officials say

Now to a health alert about a rare virus which is spread by mosquitoes a fifty year old Michigan woman died from the virus call eastern. Equine encephalitis or triple team and August 1 person died from the virus in Massachusetts. And a five year old girls among the seven people in the state with Tripoli AB's doctor Jan Ashton explains why health officials are. On alert. If you get Tripoli with these symptoms fever headache vomiting restlessness drowsiness and name call mock. There's a 30%. Mortality rate there is no treatment there is no cure the care is just supportive and that's why this is getting so much attention. The virus has been down a mosquitoes across the northeast and mid Atlantic states. The best protection is mosquito repellent protective clothing and avoiding standing water.

