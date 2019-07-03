Transcript for Paul Manafort to be sentenced

I'm got her voters here in Alexandria Virginia where president trumps former campaign chairman Paul man a fort. This is the first of two sentencing is here today now this one perhaps the most consequential manna Fortis chasing. Up till nineteen to 25 years in jail. And he's indicted by Robert Mueller on eighteen counts of tax evasion and bank fraud here in Virginia he was found guilty on. Eight of those but ultimately pleaded guilty to the other ten as part of that. We deal in Washington DC that's. Muller's team alleges that he broke now man afford in his defense attorneys they're asking for leniency citing his health and eighties a 69. Year old man who could spend the rest of his life in jail now. Plus special counsel they aren't recommending a specific amount of years in jail they also have no sympathy they call me in a fort. A criminal and out fraud now. The judge is somebody to watch here in this case judge Ellis sack times during this trial back in August he got testy with prosecutors who. Brought witnesses to the stand and builds a case around manna forts lavish lifestyle we heard the judge say often that we don't. Prosecute people for being rich but at the same time a quote we heard. From the judge often was life is about choices can you are responsible for the choices you make. Capital fathers reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.