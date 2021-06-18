24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Pediatricians with kids share concerns over delta surge

Doctors discuss treating children with COVID-19 and the worries of keeping their own children safe.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live