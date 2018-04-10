Pennsylvania car bomb that killed two men and a child ruled a murder-suicide

Earlier this week, authorities had confirmed that the child, Jonathan Schmoyer, his father Jacob Schmoyer, 27, and friend David Hallman, 66, all from Allentown, were killed in the blast.
It is very. Unhappy was life. Described himself in peace and in some negative terms. He admitted to a number of other acts criminalize some petty theft to burglaries to. Two other other criminal action it is you committed along the way and indicated a desire not to stick around and unfortunately. In this in these letters. He. His intent to take mr. Coleman and his son.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

