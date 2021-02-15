Transcript for 2 people die in separate Colorado avalanches

Two more people have been killed by avalanches in Colorado at least two dozen people died in recent weeks the latest words. Order any snowballed filler in back country areas. The snow and ice are moving out of Texas and into the interior southeast today up to six inches of snow is possible in some areas. Huge storm system will also bring rain to the mid Atlantic and heavy snow to the midwest. A winter storm warning is posted at Chicago where at least four inches of snow could fall today. In that storm will make a mass tomorrow morning across much of the northeast. Today's high temperatures will not get above zero a Minnesota only eighteen degrees and down today. Thirties in the northeast.

