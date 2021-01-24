Transcript for 5 people, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis

Just before 4 AM I'm pitting north district officers respondents at a 3300 block of east 36 street reporter person shot. Upon arrival officers located a juvenile Merrill mail would apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported veterinary hospital. Officers later received information that led him to a residence and a 3500 block Adams street. Officers and enter the residence and located five individuals apparent gunshot wounds world sees. Of individuals wanted individuals of pregnant transported to an area hospital. Despite the best life saving efforts provide about medical staff both a female and him born child and astronaut. Juvenile male who has shot is expected to survive his injuries. Molineaux at the very early stages of this investigation. This is not appear to be random act. This is a very active investigation detectives are still on scene canvassing the area for witnesses were anyone with information. If anyone has information that will assist detectives breasts and call crime stoppers at 26 or chips. Or the I'm PD homicide office at 3273475. What happened this morning was a mass. Murder. The choice of an individual. Or individuals to bring. And I do not use. These words lightly. Terror. To our community. I've already been in contact with the United States attorney's office. For the southern district of Indiana. The Indianapolis field office. Of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As well as other law enforcement. Partners. I want those responsible. To know that the full might of local state. And federal law enforcement. Are coming for them. As I speak. Coming for them today coming for them tonight coming for them tomorrow. And a day after that coming for them as long as it takes to find him. And we will not stop there. We will also determine. Whether the guns involved in this incident where it were illegally possessed. If they were. We will identify any individual. Responsible. For illegally providing. The gun did those who committed. These are acts. We will also identify. And bring to justice. Anyone who has. Or does aid and abet. Those who are responsible. We will not stop. Until anyone complicit. With this act of violence. Is held. Fully responsible.

