3 people missing from boat crashes on 2 separate Alabama lakes

More
Searches are ongoing at Lake Jordan and Smith Lake, officials said.
0:46 | 07/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 people missing from boat crashes on 2 separate Alabama lakes
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Searches are ongoing at Lake Jordan and Smith Lake, officials said. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64155410","title":"3 people missing from boat crashes on 2 separate Alabama lakes","url":"/US/video/people-missing-boat-crashes-separate-alabama-lakes-64155410"}