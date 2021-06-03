People move uphill after tsunami warning

More
People moved to higher ground in the village of Utulei, American Samoa, after a powerful earthquake that struck near the islands caused tsunami warnings.
0:47 | 03/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for People move uphill after tsunami warning

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"People moved to higher ground in the village of Utulei, American Samoa, after a powerful earthquake that struck near the islands caused tsunami warnings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76288870","title":"People move uphill after tsunami warning","url":"/US/video/people-move-uphill-tsunami-warning-76288870"}