Transcript for 1 person dead in small plane crash

You've driven a van Reyes. And I think they did it look they could in the situation they weren't. Words of comfort were pretty much all Eddie Lee could provide on Tuesday after one of his student pilots was killed. And one of his instructors was seriously injured in a plane crash. We had a training aircraft. Coming in from the normal training flights. That each other not known yet so that we're investigating it along with the F day. That they could get back down on Pembroke road. Lilly is the vice president of Lehman aviation a flight school based at north Perry airport. Apparently the student and instructor had just taken off. A short time before learning the tower that they needed to come back. But for some reason they couldn't make it and what trying to put the plane down on Pembroke road near hiatus. The clipped a power line and crashed before skidding to a halt and catching on fire. The student Louis tells us was experienced and nearly done with restraining was pronounced dead on the scene and the instructor was rushed to memorial regional hospital. The flight training is all about emergency operations it's about what happens in case of this case of that and it seemed a follow those procedures just fine. The time is not right. This isn't the first time the wave in aviation academy has been in the news just a couple of years ago in August Tony eighteen. An instructor and student were flying from food to Gordon back to the school and were forced a Lan at I 75. They both walked away unharmed and in 2016 another women aircraft lost power and crashed in the Everglades fortunately two people on board at the time. Survived.

