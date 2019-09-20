Phil Hartman’s wife kills herself after police arrive at their home: Part 9

More
Brynn Hartman returned home after fleeing to her ex-lover Ron Douglas. He was with her and called 911. Brynn Hartman killed herself after police arrived, with her children still in the house.
7:37 | 09/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Phil Hartman’s wife kills herself after police arrive at their home: Part 9

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:37","description":"Brynn Hartman returned home after fleeing to her ex-lover Ron Douglas. He was with her and called 911. Brynn Hartman killed herself after police arrived, with her children still in the house.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65734807","title":"Phil Hartman’s wife kills herself after police arrive at their home: Part 9","url":"/US/video/phil-hartmans-wife-kills-police-arrive-home-part-65734807"}