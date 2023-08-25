Pilot dies in F-18 military jet crash near San Diego

A defense official confirms to ABC News the pilot aboard the F/A-18 aircraft perished in the crash, but still no details on whether this was a single-seater or two-seater aircraft.

August 25, 2023

