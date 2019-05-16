Transcript for Pilot survives chopper's terrifying plunge into Hudson River

Into a stunning scene yesterday a helicopter crashing in New York city's. Hudson River thankfully the only person on board was the piling. Who survives so will read his live on the scene with more. Will do we know exactly what happens. Jim really were still ferreting that apple we do know that just behind me about this time yesterday a helicopter. Lost control and plunged into the Hudson River in a shocking scene to all the people in Taurus. Passing by right in Hudson River Park outside of Hudson yards the popular tourist destination a helicopter. In dramatic video going down the pilot was the only one on board he had just been refueling. And so there were no passengers thankfully. And when he was plunging to the river. That one of the rotors caught in the water flipping the helicopter thankfully. The flotation device had been activated before. That happens and even though the helicopter flipped the pilot was able to escape with just a minor injury to his hand and he was rescued. Quite a very quick thinking and thankfully nearby ferry operator. General. Well that's unbelievably scary so the pilot is okay today how's he doing right now he's fine. Yet he's due and finally at. If you watch the video and without knowing the outcome told I told you he just cut his hand I don't think you would believe me but that is in fact. What it what happened he's RIT just cut his hand and no word on whether or when he'll be back to work but certainly a scary situation that could have been far worse than it ended up being. We're definitely happy that he's safe thank you so much fully appreciate that.

