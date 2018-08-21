Transcript for Plane with blown tires attempting emergency landing in Massachusetts

And we continue to follow breaking news a two to borrow airport were a plane. That took often -- airport it blew two tires during take off is now preparing to land back. That plane took off at about 1050 was headed to London in Anthony Johnson is on the scene at the airport. He's been following this story from the brownie Anthony let me tell us. Yeah we have some late breaking information to tell you we've been keeping track on that aircraft for a long time it was circling above a Rockland county and now we understand the aircraft as left that airspace is moving. Due east and also climbing an altitude there is a report out there that it is not going to land here. At cedar borrow its possibly going to land at another airport. Possibly and Massachusetts now we do understand here on the ground at cedar bar airport. We have seen a shift. At all the emergency personnel on the ground waiting for the aircraft to land they've been out here since very early today once that aircraft went up the pilot realized that he had a couple of blown tires. On that aircraft for the longest time. He was circling around sixteen passengers. On board of course they've all been waiting to find out exactly where they were gonna land and what was going to happen once that landing occurred in they have been getting set up here. At Peterborough airport the entire time we've seen a lot of emergency vehicles the Hasbrouck heights fire department. Out here on the scene to land any assistance all their emergency apparatus that they use here at the airport. There are already here also we've seen that county sheriff's office we've seen police officers from all the neighboring towns reporting to this location here at cheater bar airport but we can tell you right now on the ground the emergency apparatus is starting to move away so we do believe. There are reports as we say that the aircraft is going to move. To another airport possibly in Massachusetts. One other thing we could tell you aircraft are still landing at this hour. At the airport that might be an indication that the aircraft is going somewhere else because there's no doubt if that airplane was going to land here. Everybody else would be on the ground until that emergency landing took place so we're waiting to find out exactly where that aircraft. As eventually gonna end up we just watching. Have the aircraft that comes in another one is starting to comment. Over my right shoulder right now we're waiting we're watching we're paying attention but I as I said we do have reports that it's gonna be diverted to and now there. Airport that his latest live from outside it suitable airport Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News.

