Transcript for Plane dumps fuel onto Los Angeles schools

Several children having treated. After an aircraft apparently dumped fuel on an elementary school playground it was a Delta Airlines flight to China had to circle back to LAX. After takeoff and was forced to dump fuel before it landed more than a dozen kids complained of skin irritation and there was a noxious smell at the school. LA county fire departments of firefighters treated seventeen children and nine adults who complained of minor injuries. I flight landed back in LAX without any other issues.

