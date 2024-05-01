What Planned Parenthood is telling patients in Florida

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Robin Schechter about what they’re telling patients in Florida after the state's six-week abortion ban takes effect.

May 1, 2024

