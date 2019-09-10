Playful tiger gets in the fall spirit

More
A tiger rolled around with its pumpkin at the Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, North Carolina.
1:00 | 10/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Playful tiger gets in the fall spirit
Yeah. I. Yeah. Yeah. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"A tiger rolled around with its pumpkin at the Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, North Carolina. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66164022","title":"Playful tiger gets in the fall spirit ","url":"/US/video/playful-tiger-fall-spirit-66164022"}