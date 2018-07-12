Police arrest teen in fatal shooting of salesman in Maryland model home

More
A teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a Maryland salesman who was found shot dead inside a model home, authorities said Friday.
0:45 | 12/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police arrest teen in fatal shooting of salesman in Maryland model home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59682535,"title":"Police arrest teen in fatal shooting of salesman in Maryland model home","duration":"0:45","description":"A teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a Maryland salesman who was found shot dead inside a model home, authorities said Friday.","url":"/US/video/police-arrest-teen-fatal-shooting-salesman-maryland-model-59682535","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.