Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Police blockade protesters on Police blockade protesters on Manhattan Bridge
I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:52","description":"Police in riot gear arrested protesters on New York's Manhattan Bridge.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71048496","title":"Police blockade protesters on Police blockade protesters on Manhattan Bridge","url":"/US/video/police-blockade-protesters-manhattan-bridge-71048496"}