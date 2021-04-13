Transcript for Police body cam footage released in the shooting of Daunte Wright

And Stephanie Ramos joins me live from Brooklyn center for more on this stuff they what are you seeing there. In the aftermath of these protests and what are you hearing from people on the ground. We'll die and we can see the remnants from the clashes between protesters and police last night here on the ground. Right in front of the Brooklyn center police department we concede trash and bottles of water glass littered everywhere you can probably hear these street sweepers making their way through. Trying to clean up this mad. Also last night across the city law enforcement and the Minnesota National Guard was. Spread out across this area trying to protect businesses some of them looted you can see a national Guardsmen posted right outside the the police department behind me now. Obviously very high. Tens situation here overnight people are sad to. In a briefing overnight the sheriff's department said their main gold last night was to maintain peace and they tried to maintain as much order as the Clyde. Some officers as you mentioned Diana were injured. And police tell us that. Paid a small amount of businesses that were burglarized that we are hearing from Dante's family and they say they want like these protests and demonstrations remain. Peaceful I am right Stephanie Ramos in Brooklyn center Minnesota thanks Stephanie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.