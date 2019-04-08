Police execute search warrant in connection to Dayton shooting

Bellbrook, Ohio, police Chief Doug Doherty said his department is assisting Dayton police and FBI agents in their ongoing efforts.
0:52 | 08/04/19

Transcript for Police execute search warrant in connection to Dayton shooting
So the over police department assisted. Dayton PD and Dayton FBI agents with the execution of a search warrant. So over Guinness were here two. Help facilitate the execution of that's what one. This is. Connected to the events that happened and downtown Dayton early this morning. It at that confirmed address that that. The like I'd like to give you the address but we are. Close to where that is yes. Street yes what exactly are we look. Well I don't know that's Dayton PD was here they were. Assuming they were just collecting evidence they thought might be. Germane to. Ongoing. Investigation of the shooting.

