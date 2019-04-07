Transcript for Police find wrong bodies in graves after exhumation

There's north nation that's what we headed to a certain. For the records to try to identify. That the reason so. Police came to united memorial gardens two weeks ago the exhumed the bodies of seven unknown homicide victims. They needed their DNA to try and identify them and even connect them to relatives. But when they looked the body is it real is only one was a body they were looking for. Six of them went wrong bodies no indication those deaths were related to any type of Tripoli say some of the seven bodies they were looking for a gunshot victims. And it's unclear how the cemetery there at the wrong people or forgot where they buried the sixth. Action news cameras were here at united memorial gardens Tuesday. Detroit police came back to the cemetery. To search that records. But our search mourned yesterday. Ever go to two records to see if we can try to identify the location of the six remains. Exhibitions are part of operation united a project that was launched in May by Detroit police and law enforcement partners. To get DNA from unknown homicide victims. In hopes of figuring out who they are the bodies of the six victims that cemeteries somehow lost track of or killed as far back as thirty years ago. We're told they range in ages a day old and it to someone 45 years old today the cemetery only telling us no comment. But they'll have to answer to investigators from the state at Michigan. Who were on site this afternoon. He spent decades as far as his homicide victims were not talking about recent cases we're talking my cases there were 1020 years old so. There's has opened cases where we we need to this is essential that we identifiable victim is so we can move for.

