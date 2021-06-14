Transcript for Police seen kneeing suspect repeatedly during Maryland vaping arrest

Officers are seeing Nina Mae and while he's on the ground as happened on the boardwalk yesterday evening around 830. On the video you can hear police tell the man to give than his hands. Then telling the man he's resisting you can also hear the man saying he is not resisting and asking why he's being arrested. That's and one of the officers repeatedly knees him five times. We're told the encounter began when the group was seen beeping and a prohibited area as the group walked away officers reportedly saw a man start beeping again. According to police he refused to provide his ID and became disorderly. When he tried to place him under arrest they say he resisted. Three others were charged for interfering with the arrest. All four men are from Harrisburg Pennsylvania and are between eighteen and nineteen years old. They were all released after seeing a court commissioner a spokeswoman with the ocean city police department said the use of force in the video will go through a multi level examination.

