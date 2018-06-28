Transcript for Police officer arrested in shooting death of father of 2

In Georgia were in officers facing charges for the death of another black man authorities say officers are Correia Pressley shot Tony green after Greene ran from a traffic stop. Reports say presently. Has had nine complaints against him since joining the kings and Georgia police force. Only a year ago an east Pittsburgh police officer is free on bond after being charged in the death of a black teenager. Michael are spelled is facing criminal homicide charge for shooting seventeen year old Antoine rose. As rose you see here ran away. Prosecutors say the officer changed his story about whether he saw a gun in rose's hand. And they've now released video of an earlier shooting that shows a different team firing from the back seat of the vehicle. Rose was in the front seat at that time the alleged shooter has been arrested.

