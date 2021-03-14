Transcript for Police officer shot in face and head by shoplifter

We started walking towards another aegs say it. And people are just screaming like Iran and just like turned around and ran everyone. Police chief taunts moderate says the shooting happened around 4 o'clock when two officers responded to the shoplifting incident inside JC Penney some type of struggle ensued and some pot shots were fired. Don't know how many at this point. But we do -- the officer was struck. Taken to you and MC in critical condition he says only one officer was hurt. Law enforcement rushed to the scene covering the west for its perimeter. Blocking out any entrances to the mall shoppers and employees walked down inside until they were cleared to lease. Over searching for the shooter. The air where I'm video from the mall that we were able to gated in so we knew what suspect vehicle was. And we also news a description of the suspect in what he looked like lieutenant Sherry Thomas says law enforcement. Clark ran fine one. Troopers sealed out of the mall parking lot to catch it started at degrading interests change its. Now marker for 33 high speed chase lasted for twenty minutes stretching as far as north east to Lincoln on highway six when Nebraska state patrol troopers arrested the man without any incident there was Dan that was located. At the scene where the suspect was taken into custody.

