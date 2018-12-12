Transcript for Police officers catch boy jumping from burning building

Now this bunch. You can almost feel their hearts pounding as you watch the footage from their chests. Body cameras from three officers ruling as an apartment building first. Its they know someone is inside. Attractive there. We get in the door and. Scared to death digital fired us you know and and how fast moves in the family was stuck behind a door that was on fire. You know there was not thinking he was what do we do you do that coming out right now. With the boy in the window and they knew what to do the right. Are out. Growing habit food and to gather the officers many cats. And doesn't like. We got you got to but it's OK. Let's look at what. That little boy asking for his mom and has the fire department arrived and officer comforted him. Pay us like buddy. You okay. Moans coming we better is that no one else and they aren't our. Italy. Net of basic human instinct to just to help help the community helping when it's out here. Flames still growing firefighters used a ladder to rescue that mom. Reunited in the back of a warm patrol car should feel warmer am I correct Ada OK the officers checked the building even searching for pets. Oh. This is not your usual job but they jumped Ian. Carefully luckily a lot of things fill the place to sort out leaving officer this department review. If they're presented any kind of situation that not wait for fired not only for anyone else we're gonna do what we can right now to help anyone that we can. Bradley blocked for channeling it.

