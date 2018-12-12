-
Now Playing: Video shows police rescue of baby
-
Now Playing: Police bodycam shows rescue of infant, family from SUV crash
-
Now Playing: Police officers catch boy jumping from burning building
-
Now Playing: Officer tackles 2 teen girls to ground over video recording
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old bullied for having last name 'Trump'
-
Now Playing: Holiday Gadgets
-
Now Playing: Proud Boys founder on whether he feels responsible for its controversial behavior
-
Now Playing: Verdict in Charlottesville
-
Now Playing: Boy chased down street by turkey
-
Now Playing: The search grows for missing Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: Made in America: Susansnaps
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Dean sausage-link products recalled
-
Now Playing: Accused Russian agent pleads guilty
-
Now Playing: IN high school football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader
-
Now Playing: Officers shot in standoff in Houston
-
Now Playing: Chris Watts sentenced for murder of pregnant wife, daughters: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Shanann Watts and her two daughters are found dead: Part 5
-
Now Playing: In a shocking statement, Chris Watts describes how he killed his wife: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Chris Watts led double life before murdering his family, court docs show: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Desperate search after Shanann Watts, young daughters disappear from home: Part 2