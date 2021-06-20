Transcript for Police officer’s wife, 4-year-old stepdaughter wounded in home invasion

The deputies stood accurate hot investigators for hours looking visibly shaken neighbors describe what they. Thought were fireworks in the middle of the night and woke up to find her apartment complex covered crime scene tape HPD unit slipped his apartment complex early Sunday morning after a law enforcement member was involved in a home invasion. He used the it's it's the or outsource part or better to go watch auto. I takeover takeover. Officers say a suspect broke into a deputy constable home and opened fire. Shooting Courtney Cox her while walking her dog. I as Sims I mean they're very loud so. Paul we're them hurt my ears MI dogs this year and immediately to all the. Say the off duty deputy change gunfire with the suspect. Deputies wife was shot in the leg is four year old stepdaughter was shot in the arm and needed surgery suspect may have been shot to took off running. Scary and sad I mean I just hope everyone's okay and we heard the helicopter outside to. House I'll and I got back inside the death. Involved in the shooting talk with investigators as it took photos of him for evidence with blood stayed on his shirt as he walked by saying he was okay. The precinct one deputy was off duty at the time constable Alan Rosen asked on social media for people to write for the full and complete recovery. Of one of our deputies spouses and four year old daughter who shot me home invasion this morning. It's PD chief Troy Fenner also asked for prayers when he worked the scene early this morning. One of our deputies their family members are a victim of a pseudonym and any time a citizen gets shot in Houston. Let alone a deputies are officer's family it's it's you know it's up that we take serious theater says it. It could've been a lot worse the suspect had multiple weapons he was armed with a shotgun. At some type in the assault rifle. The he shot. Several times into the apartment Cox heard those shots she's thankful no one else was injured. A doubly scary I mean we read and write a lamb was slightly got to go. It overnight invasion that's rattled this complex. Editorial ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.