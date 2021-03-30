Transcript for Police release video of man attacking Asian American woman as witnesses watched

It so hard to watch we can't show you the whole thing but in video released tonight by the NYPD. You see a man kicked a 65. Year old woman to the ground and then stomped her head once. Twice. Three times before telling his Asian victim after you you don't belong here cameras up a block caught him ambling away. And if the woman on the ground hadn't suffered enough indignity. Watches the building employees literally shuts her out closing the door on helpless victim. In my PD had even released the video of this latest attack before elected officials convened in Queens tonight. To to cry the explosion of violence toward Asian Americans though many point out. The hatred. Has always been here. Asian Americans for through long in this country have been. Shamefully scapegoated. Because both ignorant fear that is the history of this country that is the legal history of the country hate. That history has her faded from the city's most diverse Borough to suburban Bergen County tonight locals lit candles and solidarity. As a new generation played blissfully ignorant. Of an epidemic of heat. Things are coming to light more but I still feel like this change things that I faced as a kid growing up was obvious things that it was as well. At least this time there's a little more like.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.