Transcript for Police release video of suspect in string of random assaults

Emerson is a well liked mechanic in Waltham he was the night the victim to be attacked. Melissa Golan is his friend. I know he's beat up bad bad bad any such a nice guy it's it's actually. It's happened game. Through translator from his hospital bed. Emerson tells us quote one day before Thanksgiving I was attacked I did not have the opportunity to defend myself because the coward who attacked me. Did it without seeing his face. I have several breaks in my face in my skull I'm waiting to be operated on. All ten attacks came at night between 530 and 11:30 PM. No thefts are connected to the attacks and the suspect runs from the scene. Late Saturday Waltham police released surveillance videos hoping someone can identify this suspect. Believed to be connected to several of the attacks another victim in Waltham resident David Camaro us was also assaulted this week. He was hit me I was some kind of object before the attacker ran off. David told us today quote I don't know if it's the only one or there are more attackers the aggressor always attacks from behind. Police are roaming the watch city hoping to stop future attacks as others heal up. And residents wonder why someone would lash out at so many innocent people and it's not right he helps everybody is a very good man.

