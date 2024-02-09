Police still searching for college student who went missing 20 years ago

Maura Murray was a 21-year-old nursing student at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst when she went missing on Feb. 9, 2004.

February 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live