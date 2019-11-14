Transcript for Police searching park with bloodhounds for missing woman

Also a right now the search is intensifying for a missing 25 year old woman from New Jersey. Who banished over two weeks ago. Police suspect foul play and Stephanie pars is disappearance. They have expanded their search this weekend they comb through a wooded area on Staten Island. Barges parents are now releasing a new desperate plea to finder. Around the holidays they usually set up a massive light display at their home in freehold. This year the only sign posted there is one begging for their daughter's safe return we find her her. Collectively thought we're gonna restore order for. We wait for the phone call an I'm hope that they find there. But the unknown is killing us. Stephanie dropped her parents up at their home after they went to a show back on October 30. She hasn't been seen cents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.