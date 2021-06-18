Police K-9 units under scrutiny as drug laws change

ABC News&rsquo; Alex Presha reports on the backlash some police departments are facing for their K-9 units mistakenly signaling for drugs, causing police to do unnecessary searches.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live