Transcript for Police vow to 'not rest' until they locate pregnant mom, 2 young daughters

We reached out to both the Colorado bureau of investigations and the federal bureau of investigations. Both agencies are provided us with an immense amount of support staff that is needs to handle a case of this magnitude there's a lot of stake here. And we are exploring all avenues and or it's not rule anything out we are working around the clock on this case and will not rest until we have the answers that we are looking for.

