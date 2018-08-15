Police vow to 'not rest' until they locate pregnant mom, 2 young daughters

More
Police were notified Monday by a concerned family friend who hadn't heard from Shannon Watts, who is 15 weeks pregnant, police said.
0:21 | 08/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police vow to 'not rest' until they locate pregnant mom, 2 young daughters
We reached out to both the Colorado bureau of investigations and the federal bureau of investigations. Both agencies are provided us with an immense amount of support staff that is needs to handle a case of this magnitude there's a lot of stake here. And we are exploring all avenues and or it's not rule anything out we are working around the clock on this case and will not rest until we have the answers that we are looking for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57205542,"title":"Police vow to 'not rest' until they locate pregnant mom, 2 young daughters","duration":"0:21","description":"Police were notified Monday by a concerned family friend who hadn't heard from Shannon Watts, who is 15 weeks pregnant, police said.","url":"/US/video/police-vow-rest-locate-pregnant-mom-young-daughters-57205542","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.